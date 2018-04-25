Steel standards campaign starting to bear fruit?

The issue of impartiality has been raised with regard to an ongoing review of steel product standards, with the chairman of the Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines (ASEP) alleging that proposed changes were being “sidelined.”

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, however, denied the charge as he also downplayed concerns over the use of quenched tempered (QT) rebar in high-rise construction and critical infrastructure projects.

He said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) would continue with the review, meet with stakeholders to clarify the issue and seek a “balanced view” that would underpin the final changes to Philippine National Standard (PNS) 49, which ASEP Chairman Emilio Morales wants to change.

Morales is partial to microalloyed rebar – a pricier option – on the grounds that this is better suited for an earthquake-prone country such as the Philippines. He is not entirely against the use of QT rebar but wants the Bureau of Product Standards’ (BPS) Technical Committee on Steel to set limit to its use in construction.

The ASEP is a member of the committee but Morales has alleged that his organization’s proposals have “always been sidelined due to the majority of the members … being vested interest groups consisting of steel mills.”

Lopez rejected the claim, telling The Manila Times: “There is no conflict of interest. They are saying that quenched tempered rebars are not safe but recent independent quality standards tests by the Bureau of Philippine Standards have [seen locally available products]passing standards.”

An official from SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp. insisted that steel manufacturers were not selling unsafe products and questioned whether the concern over QT rebar was universally shared by structural engineers.

“Many ASEP members, including some of the past presidents, are completely okay with quenched because they completely know the properties of these,” SteelAsia Vice-President Rafel Hidalgo told The Manila Times.

“Personally, I doubt that recent comments regarding quenched bars are shared by all ASEP officials and members.”

Amid the debate, the DTI’s Lopez said that the department would be holding a stakeholders’ dialogue to clear the matter. The review of PNS 49 will also be fast-tracked, he added.

“We are gathering all the technical experts as soon as possible on iron and steel and structural engineers and the Department of Science and Technology to discuss and settle this issue,” Lopez said.

“We will be talking to the [steel]industry and the academe so that we will have a balanced view.”

The review of PNS 49, which started in August last year, was supposed to have been completed by the end of 2017. To date, however, the Technical Committee is still discussing provisions on sampling procedures and the standard’s alignment with the National Structural Code of the Philippines.

The ASEP’s call for more stringent marking requirements, said Lopez, will be considered.

The Trade department said it would be issuing a statement regarding the matter but this had yet to be released as of press time.

Morales, who has long warned about the limitations of QT rebar, welcomed the DTI’s latest pronouncements.

“It’s coming to a head or satisfactory review because a lot of government agencies are now aware about it,” he said,

“They’re calling the industry and us. I think a lot of government agencies will be sending a representative at the meeting. I think it is heading towards a final resolution or something,” he added.

An ASEP official said the organization was considering the issuance of a board resolution, which could be issued next week and then submitted to the Trade department.