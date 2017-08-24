STEELY ELEGANCE

Tudor

Tudor’s famous Heritage Black Bay divers’ watch is now available in an all-steel version

with the bezel insert in brushed steel. Fitted with the Manufacture Calibre MT5612, this elegant model also introduces the date function to the Black Bay family. In this version, Black Bay lines and proportions are retained, while the disc of the rotating bezel is machined from steel and circular satin-brushed for a matt appearance and a highly functional overall effect, embracing the distinctness of the Tudor’s divers’ watch. A fitting emblem to celebrate 60 years of this trend-setting specialty timepiece.

