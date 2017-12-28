STELLAR STYLES

Zara Kids

ZARA Kids goes for a little quirk, taking inspiration from the stars and celestial bodies for a truly out-of-this-world collection. From constellations and astronauts, to a color palette reminiscent of the night sky, the collection uses a combination of different techniques and finishes like foil, vinyl and glitter to bring together looks that are truly stellar.

Zara Kids is located at Ayala Center Cebu, Glorietta, Mega Fashion Hall, Power Plant Mall and Shangri-la Mall.