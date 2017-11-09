Stenson eyes swift recovery from injury

PARIS: Henrik Stenson is hoping a swift recovery to a rib injury sustained in a promotional event will allow him to contest next week’s European Tour season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The Swedish golfer went on Instagram to reveal the news and to also regret the “Superman” comment he made at the conclusion to last week’s Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya.

Stenson last Sunday suggested his rib injury some 11 days earlier resulted from an event ahead of the WGC-HSBC Champions event when he, world number one Dustin Johnson and leading China golfer Haotong Li were suspended in the air.

Stenson went onto to finish joint runner-up in Shanghai but the injury clearly affected his showing in Turkey and he finished well down the field after undergoing daily treatment on the injury.

After the event, he said: “I am not Superman given certain people thought I was Superman.”

He left Turkey indicating he was returning home for an MRI on the injury but would more than likely miss both this week’s Nedbank Challenge and also the final event in Dubai.

“I’m disappointed to have to pre-emptively withdraw from the Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player, as I was looking forward to this important year-end event on the European Tour,” said Stenson.

“At this point I am back home in Orlando waiting to do a scan on my ribs and get the necessary rest. I am still hoping for a quick recovery and have not ruled out playing in Dubai next week at this point.

“My comment about not being Superman was a sarcastic way of saying that I am susceptible to injury like any other athlete and sometimes these things happen when you least expect them.”

He added: “The plan as of now will be to participate in the DP World Championship if my body is back to 100 percent.”

