Nike

Nike launches its line of new workout tights and pants under the new Nike Pants Studio, which provides athletes comfort and flexibility as they go about their day. The collection is specifically designed to adapt to an individual’s range of movement, supporting their active lifestyles and specific workouts. “We are designing for every athlete — no matter what activity they’re doing,” says Jamie Lee, senior design director for Nike Women’s Training. “On top of expanding the styles, we’re giving choices for materials, finishes, feel, rises, lengths and features. Think of it like a denim bar for your workouts.”

The Nike Pant Studio tights are available at select Nike stores.