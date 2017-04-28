Stepping into summer

Int’l footwear celebrates new milestones in Manila

The launch called for stylish summer and the city’s well-dressed heeded the call.

Global footwear brand Bata happily marked two milestones in Manila: the launch of its Spring /Summer 2017 collection, and the opening of its second store in the Philippines at SM City Bacoor.

Established in 1894 by siblings Tomas, Anna, and Antonin Bata in Zin, Czechoslovakia, Bata has grown to be one of the largest footwear manufacturer and retailer in the world. The brand now operates in over 70 countries with over 5,000 stores and sells over one million pairs of shoes a day.

Bata’s Global CEO Alexis Nasard flew in to grace both events, indicating how Bata continues to expand its footwear legacy of manufacturing quality and innovative shoes in what he calls “a dream market. . . because it has everything it takes for businesses like us to be successful.”

The brand’s Spring/Summer collection was showcased at the Palace Pool Club with a stylish summer party and fashion show.

Shoes were the stars of the night—the All That Glitters, Classy, Coachella, In Full Bloom, Pretty Pastels, and Summer Glam collections for Women; as well as the Boy-Next- Door and Sorrento styles for Men.

All these highlighted what Nasard earlier said their business is about” indulging, having fun by shoes that make you feel good about yourself.”

Meanwhile, Bata’s opening at SM City Bacoor signaled the brand’s further expansion in the country through its partnership with SM Retail. The Czech Ambassador to the Philippines Jaroslav Olsâ, Jr. led the guests, which included diplomats, designers, and celebrities.