The gruesome injury to prized forward Gordon Hayward five minutes into Boston Celtics’ season was a horrible blow to the team’s championship hopes. Hayward, who signed a max 4-year deal worth $128-million in the offseason, was a key piece to Boston’s ambitious program to finally dethrone LeBron James’ dominance in the Eastern Conference. Last season, the Celtics had the best record in the East but was easily defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Because of the Hayward acquisition, Boston had to renounce the rights of several players including versatile center Kelly Olynyk, and traded starter Avery Bradley to the Detroit Pistons for Marcus Morris all in a bid to create salary cap space. The Celtics also gave up more players and their much-vaunted bench depth when they traded for All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. They lost two starters Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas including the No.1 draft pick of the Brooklyn Nets for 2018.

After several seasons of hoarding young players and draft picks, Celtics president Danny Ainge went all in acquiring two bonafide superstars to team up with center Al Horford. The Celtics finally had a new Big Three to go deep and make it to the Finals once again. With Hayward down, the Celtics’ championship hopes have been delayed, at least for one year, but the two youngest players on the roster, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, don’t seem to think so.

Currently, Tatum this year’s No. 3 draft pick, and Brown, last year’s No. 3 draft pick, are more than covering for Hayward’s absence. Brown just turned 21 while Tatum is still 19, not old enough to legally buy a drink but the two “Jays” are definitely growing up quickly and stepping up.

Brown is currently the team’s second leading scorer (16.8 points) and is also doing a lot of things on the defensive end. He is showing, with relative ease, his ability to guard all 5 positions. Meanwhile, Tatum is showing a very polished offensive game. He has befuddled opponents with slashing drives, outside shots, and even fadeaways. He is shooting nearly 48% from the field, including 43% from beyond the arc.

The two young players are now in the limelight and their relative young coach Brad Stevens was quoted as saying “We’re in a situation right now where we’re going to expect a lot out of those guys, and we need them to be great. We need them to be able to respond to adversity, and we need to be able to respond to pats on the back just the same. We have high expectations for them; they should have high expectations for themselves.”

From a season that was supposedly lost with early injuries of key players (e.g. Marcus Morris), the two Jays are giving hope to the Celtics faithful who feel that despite having one of the youngest teams in the league, they can still repeat their No.1 showing last season. While we all sympathize with Hayward, his loss has given the opportunity for the youngsters to show their wares and if this continues, Boston may just find itself the top team in the East.