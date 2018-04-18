Steps to sun-proof your summer look

Confidently hit the beach without worrying about your makeup melting under the sun. Impossible? Not when you know the kinds of products to choose.

Shared by makeup experts from Maybelline New York, there are steps you can take to sun-proof your look in five easy ways.

No. 1: Using Super BB Cream Fresh, brighten your complexion with a lightweight and non-greasy coverage that also comes with UV Protection SPF 50.

No. 2: Take a dip while keeping your all-important brows intact with Brow Tattoo Gel Tint that is both smudge-proof and waterproof.

No. 3: Brighten your eyes with a coat of Lash Sensational Mascara to give your lashes volume. Don’t worry, it doesn’t run with water either.

No. 4: Don’t worry about chapped lips from the summer heat and top the look off with a bold statement using Creamy Matte Lipstick to keep your lips moisturized.

No. 5: Finally, Set both looks with Master Fix Setting Spray for a lightweight, oil free, translucent and long-lasting finish to completely sun-proof your summer look.