Stevie Wonder kneels as he leads anti-poverty concert

NEW YORK: Stevie Wonder knelt before a packed New York festival Saturday in a protest for peace as he led stars and politicians in pressing for sustained aid to eliminate the world’s worst poverty. Thousands converged on Central Park for the live-broadcast Global Citizen Festival which hands out tickets for free to fans who take actions such as petitioning their governments to support development assistance. With President Donald Trump proposing sweeping aid cuts, the concert had set a goal of building political momentum in the world’s largest donor nation. Wonder took the stage and knelt, emulating a gesture popularized by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem to denounce racial injustice. “Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America,” the blind soul legend said. Wonder also voiced worry over the increasingly personal venom between Trump and North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un.

AFP