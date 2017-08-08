Stiffer penalties set for ‘colorum’ vehicles at NAIA

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) have signed an accord aimed at imposing stiffer fines for “colorum” or out-of-line public utility vehicles (PUVs) from plying in four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said on Tuesday that the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was meant to improve services of airport public transport vehicles through the implementation of national traffic management rules and regulation at the country’s premier airport.

Monreal said the penalty for operators or drivers of “colorum” public utility vehicles was now between P120,000 and P200,000.

Prior to the implementation, the penalty for every apprehension was only P1,000.

The MOA, signed by Monreal and LTFRB Chairman Martin B. Delgra III, “will promote cooperation and coordination in monitoring and enforcing compliance of public land transportation vehicles, with public land transportation laws, national and airport traffic laws and regulations at NAIA, respectively.”

The agreement stated that the function of the LTFRB would be to coordinate and cooperate with other government agencies and entities concerned with any aspect involving public land transportation services with the end in view of effecting continuing improvement of such services.

The MIAA, on the other hand, is the mandated government corporate agency responsible for the operation and management of the country’s premiere airport hub and complex that promotes international and domestic air traffic in the Philippines. BENJIE L. VERGARA



