STILL AT IT

Supporters of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno bearing photos of five associate justices of the Supreme Court hold a rally in front of the Supreme Court building. Sereno had asked the five justices — Teresita de Castro, Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Francis Jardeleza and Noel Tijam – to inhibit themselves from the quo warranto case filed against her by Solicitor General Jose Calida. The justices rejected the chief justice’s motion for inhibition. PHOTO BY BOB DUNGO JR.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.