    STILL AT IT

    By on Today's Headline Photos

    Supporters of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno bearing photos of five associate justices of the Supreme Court hold a rally in front of the Supreme Court building. Sereno had asked the five justices — Teresita de Castro, Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Francis Jardeleza and Noel Tijam – to inhibit themselves from the quo warranto case filed against her by Solicitor General Jose Calida. The justices rejected the chief justice’s motion for inhibition. PHOTO BY BOB DUNGO JR.

