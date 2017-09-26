STL AAC office in Borongan, Eastern Samar opens

A simple mass offering headed by Rev. Father Kenneth Justin Cainday started the opening of PCSO Authorized Agent Corporation (AAC) System Development & Ventures Corporation in Borongan, Eastern Samar then followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Abraham Urubio, Chief of Staff of Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz on August 4.

Urubio told those attending the event of the legality and benefits of STL to community growth before the ceremony. Guests enjoyed a mini merienda cena after the blessing, which was immediately followed by the first official draw at 11:14 am.

The Chairman Chief of Staff also met with provincial officers of the Criminal Investigation and Detention Group (CIDG) for three hours at the Domsowir Hotel discussing important technical matters with regard to apprehending people involved in illegal gambling in the province. There had been reported instances where STL employees not wearing vest and proper IDs were apprehended by CIDG

The following day, Urubio met with AAC owners and PCSO branch manager Edmund Hidalgo regarding the strict compliance of proper dress code for kubradors to avoid brushes with the law while doing fieldwork

A full list of STL AAC employees was required by the branch office for confirmation and security purposes.

JUSTIN SANTOS