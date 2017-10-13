STL creates over 10,000 jobs in Mindanao

More than 10,000 new jobs were created in Mindanao in the first three quarters of 2017 despite the continuing violence that spurred the declaration of martial law, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said on Friday.

PCSO Mindanao operations head Gloria Ybanez cited the operations of the expanded Small Town Lottery (STL) that not only helps the government increase its revenues, but also creates jobs for thousands of Filipinos in Mindanao, amidst the ongoing crisis there.

“STL is a big help for residents of Mindanao as we are giving them regular and legitimate work, we are giving hope to those who were jobless before but now employed because of STL,” Ybanez said.

The PCSO data as of October 6, showed STL operations in Mindanao now generated 10,318 jobs for the residents and aims to help more residents there.

“Per our STL rules, employees, including bet collectors are required to wear uniforms and identification cards for easier identification against those who are doing illegal works,” Ybanez added.

She said that as of September the PCSO Mindanao branch generated over P200-million from STL from its 21 operating authorized agent corporations.

Meanwhile, General Manager Alexander Balutan, said it is evident that STLnot just help generates revenues for the government but also creates jobs for Filipinos, especially those who find it difficult to find a decent and legal job.

“All employees are residents of Mindanao and some came from illegal numbers game, but have now chosen the STL because it is the only legal numbers game in the country,” Balutan said, noting the experiences of some who operates clandestinely to avoid being arrested.

Balutan, a retired Marines general who spent his military career for more than 20 years in Mindanao said, everybody, is welcome to apply for an STL and help the government in its fight against illegal gambling.

“This will be done by helping us report these illegal gambling operators who continue to use STL as a front to cover their illegal business,” he said.