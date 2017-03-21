STL draw machines delivered and tested

BY LEILA VALENCIA/DARCY GERONIMO/ARCHIE SOPENASKY

One Small Town Lottery (STL) draw machine was delivered at the PCSO head office in Mandaluyong on February 23 and tested on February 24 before it is used to draw the STL winning numbers.

The Small Town Lottery (STL) being run by PCSO is the only legal numbers game authorized by the national government through Section 1 of Republic Act 1169, as amended.

Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs) are engaged by PCSO to assist the agency in the implementation of the STL nationwide.

The testing of machines is vital to ensure reliability and integrity of the STL draw conduct and will prevent tampering, fixing and rigging of draw results.