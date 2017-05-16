STL gaining ground vs illegal gambling – PCSO

WITH underground gambling operations not raking in as much profit as before, some gambling lords are using the government’s Small Town Lottery (STL) as a front for their illegal activities in some provinces, according to Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Alexander Balutan.

He said the gambling lords in some provinces are using STL as front to avoid the long arm of the law.

“STL is being used as front in some provinces as operators of the illegal numbers game and other underground gambling activities are worried about the viability of their activities,” he added.

Balutan said there are reports reaching his office that the provinces of Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya and General Santos City were into “Jai-Teng” (Jai-alai fronting for jueteng), “STL-teng” (STL fronting for jueteng), and “lotting” (lotto fronting for jueteng).

“This only means that jueteng which is an illegal numbers game continues to proliferate in spite of STL,” he said.

PCSO lists STL Authorized Agent Corporation (ACC) Golden Go and Rapid Gaming Corporation in Pangasinan, King’s 810 Gaming Corporation in Nueva Vizcaya, and Trento Gaming Leisure Corporation in General Santos City.

“We have also gathered initial information that another one is soon to pop out that is why I am urging the police in different provinces and those that have STL players to be vigilant and arrest those illegal operators using STL as front,” Balutan said.

He reminded AACs to report to authorities including PCSO and the PNP of any unauthorized movement within their area.