STL January sales hit record P1.8B

The expanded Small Town Lottery (STL) posted sales of P1.87 billion in January, a 103.96 percent increase from the sales of the same month last year, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan said.

“Our STL continues to raise more funds for President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s free medicines and financial assistance to medical patients in the country amid the vilification campaign being waged in the media by vested-interest individuals to destroy the lottery game in particular and PCSO in general,” Balutan said.

From P916.5 million, the STL sales increased to P1.87 billion in January this year, which is more than double the January 2017 sales, he said.

“The increase in the number of operating STL Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs) and in the Presumptive Monthly Retail Receipt (PMRR) primarily contributed to the increased revenue, through the support of our betting public,” Balutan explained.

Keno sales rose by 22.2 percent from P410 million to P501.2 million; while Lotto (6/42, 6/45, 6/49, 6/55, 6/58, 4-Digit, 6-Digit, 3-Digit, and EZ2) sales went up by 8.50 percent from P2.55 billion to P2.77 billion.

“‘Yung lotto games kasi are jackpot-driven sales. Ina-associate kasi natin ‘yan sa jackpot prize natin. Kapag mataas ang jackpot natin, malaki din ‘yung nagiging sales,” explained Maritess Jose, Division Chief of the Product Research and Development of PCSO Gaming Sector.

The PCSO Charter, or Republic Act 1169, is mandated “to provide and raise funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.”

“We rely on the betting public to raise our revenues by playing more lottery games, especially STL. We don’t get money from people’s taxes, through gaming only. That is why we are protecting the interest of the betting public. If we lose their trust, we will lose our business,” Balutan said.