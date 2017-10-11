STL launched in Compostela Valley

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan underscored once again that the Small Town Lottery (STL) is the only legal numbers game recognized by the government during the launching and blessing of STL Draw Court in Compostela Valley on September 19.

He emphasized that the funds generated from the numbers game are used to support various medical, health and charitable programs of the government.

Joining GM Balutan in this milestone for the province were PCSO executives Gloria Ybañez, Elvie Ann Uy, Misael Hamak,

Roger Ramirez, Authorized Agent Corporation (AAC) Oro Swerte Gaming and Leisure Corporation president Maceste Uy and other members of the AAC organization.

Since the launching of the expanded STL, a total of 17 AACs in Mindanao has been approved by the PCSO Board. With STL, PCSO aims to raise P50 billion in revenues by the end of 2017.

BY LAURA JACINTO/PHOTOS BY EUGENIO DARCY GERONIMO