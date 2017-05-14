STL outlets in GenSan illegal-gambling ‘fronts’

Twenty to 30 operators of Small Town Lottery (STL) in General Santos City (GenSan) have allegedly turned their outlets into fronts for “lotting,” an illegal numbers game that is a combination of lotto and jueteng, another illegal numbers game.

This was disclosed recently by Senior Supt. Maximo Layugan, the director of the General Santos City Police Command, who said lotting has become rampant in Socsksargen.

According to Layugan, the 20-30 STL operators are licensed by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) but engage in lotting without being caught because they operate “guerrilla style using digital technology.”

Through close monitoring, city police were able to discover the “nefarious” activities of these operators, he said.

Bringing them to court, however, is a problem, according to Layugan.

“We cannot file appropriate charges against these operators and owners of STL outlets considering that they were allowed and [issued]licenses by the PCSO,” he said.

Lotting draws are held thrice daily, Layugan added.

Reports have alleged that his men are receiving weekly grease money from the operators of the illegal numbers game.

Layugan denied the allegation, describing it as “baseless and unfounded.”

He said they had warned these STL operators that they would be put “behind bars” if they continued their lotting operations.

Meanwhile, Chief Supt. Cedric Train, director of Police Regional Office 12, cannot be reached for comment that his men were allegedly also receiving monthly payola from big-time gambling operators in GenSan hotels.

Members of the regional police allegedly are given P150,000 to P200, 000 each in monthly bribe by these operators.

Train was out of town, his subordinates told The Manila Times.