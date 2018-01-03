STL in Pangasinan opens under new operator

URDANETA CITY, Pangasinan: The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has granted Speed Game Inc., the authority to operate Small Town Lottery (STL) in four cities and 44 municipalities in the province of Pangasinan after it cancelled the franchise of Golden Go Rapid Gaming Corp. (GGRGC) last October.

In a media conference on Wednesday, Anthony Ang-Angco, Speed Game provincial administrator, said their office will hire more than 30,000 employees as manager, kabo (team leader), checkers and bet collectors. He also said that the former GGRGC employees will be retained if they want to work with them.

No fixed salary will be given to STL employees but will be paid on commission basis.

On December 8, PCSO general manager Alexander Balutan issued guidelines for Speed Game to pay the corresponding fees and submit all the requirements to legally operate STL in Pangasinan.

Balutan also wrote a letter to Police Region I Director Romulo Sapitula to inform all local chief executives and chiefs of police on the permit and operation of Speed Game.

The operation of STL in the province under Speed Game came after PCSO revoked the permit of GGRGC for failure to remit more than P655-million supposed monthly retail remittance to the charity office since April 2017.

Balutan also ordered that the cash bond posted by GGRGC amounting to P225-million shall be forfeited to cover the payment of their sales shortfall which shall be computed after the submission of their sales report.