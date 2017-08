GT Capital Holdings, Inc. buys 20 percent stake in Sumisho Motor Finance Corp. for P380-million. The purchase will allow GT Cap’s entry into micro-financing, specifically motorcycle financing.

SM Investments Corp. 2017 H1 net income grew 7 percent to P181.6-B driven by the strong economy and resilient consumer sentiment.

Cebu Landmasters Inc. optimistic to surpass P1.2-billion net income by yearend. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS