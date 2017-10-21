Stock market down 0.78% as investors resume profit-taking

The stock market ended a see-saw week down from Tuesday’s record high as investors chose to pocket gains.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) lost 66.42 points or 0.78 percent to close at 8,420.95. The broader All Shares fell 0.74 percent or 36.68 points to finish at 4,913.79.

“Correction may be considered as a breather for this run. We expect buyers for now to come in somewhere between 8,100-8,300 as of course investors will be inclined to get into strong trending blue chips on the dips,” AP Securities, Inc. trader Gerard Barboza said.

“We saw a rotation for now to laggard stocks but as prices of the bigger cap stocks become a little more favorable, we may see demand pick up again heading into the last quarter of the year,” he added.

Joylin Telagen, research head at IB Gimenez Securities, said investors resumed taking profits following Tuesday’s brief rise to past 8,500.

“I think it will be corporate earnings reports and Philippine gross domestic product [growth]… [that will]possibly determine the market direction over the next few weeks,” she said.

COL Financial chief technical analyst Juanis Barredo, meanwhile, said further corrections should be expected.

“I think the market is still jittery … We expect more of this as prices come from overbought levels and [the market]may need to find stronger areas of support,” Barredo said.

All sectoral indices were in the red with mining and oil down the most by 1.81 percent.

Volume turnover was thin with only 906 million shares valued at P10 billion traded

Losers led winners, 124 to 72, while 49 issues were unchanged.