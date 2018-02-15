Stock market up, ALI results cited

SHARE prices continued to recover on Wednesday with a strong 2017 result for property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) said to have boosted the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi).

The benchmark index gained 27.97 points or 0.33 percent to close at 8,598.11 while the broader All Shares grew by 0.39 percent or 19.59 points to end the day at 5,072.80.

“ALI’s strong full-year 2017 performance drove the local market as the developer closed 3.2 percent higher,” Papa Securities Corp. deputy research head Arabelle Maghirang said.

The Ayala-led property developer on Wednesday announced a 21-percent increase in 2017 net income to P25.3 billion, P4.4 billion higher than the P20.9 billion registered in 2016.

This was on the back of a 14-percent increase in revenues to P142.3 billion, backed by substantial bookings and completion of property projects.

“Local equities may have also taken their cue from gains in the US market last night. Recall that inflation expectations have turned benign, easing concerns of a faster-than-expected pace of Fed rate hikes,” Maghirang added.

Regional markets, meanwhile, were mixed on Wednesday with investors said to be awaiting the release of latest US inflation data. Results could point to how the US Federal Reserve would spread out expected rate hikes for the year.

Ahead of the data release, all main indices in the US posted gains with the Dow Jones up 0.16 percent, the S&P 500 by 0.26 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq by 0.45 percent.

Locally, only the industrial sector dipped, by 0.007 percent.

More than 1.8 billion issues valued at P8.9 billion were traded.|

Decliners led advancers, 124 to 85, while 50 issues were unchanged.