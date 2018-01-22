Stock market could breach 9,000

THE week could see the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) breaking into 9,000 territory given continued inflows of foreign and local money, an analyst said.

The likelihood of a new all-time high has increased as the market has been building momentum for the past two weeks between the 8,750 and 8,920 levels, Eagle Equities, Inc. research head Chris Mangun said.

“The other possibility is we continue to build a base within this area for even more momentum so that we can break and more importantly stay above 9,000,” he added.

“Continued leadership from blue-chip issues is very important at this point, which I think [we]will keep getting in the following weeks.”

Some corrections, however, could occur for some listed firms, particularly those in the banking and telecommunications sectors, given recent developments such as planned fund-raising exercises and the entry of new players.

“There is a big possibility that we will see a correction in these stocks next week,” Mangun said.

Online brokerage firm 2TradeAsia said events in the spotlight include the release of Bank of Japan minutes “that could influence currency movements, although expectations are high for a possible status quo” and latest unemployment and homes sales data from the United States.

The PSEi rose by 1.08 percent or 95.18 points to close at 8,915.92 on Friday. The wider All Shares added 0.69 percent or 35.20 points to finish at 5,151.07.