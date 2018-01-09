Stock market dips, peso back at $50:$1

The stock market halted a run of record highs on Monday as investors resorted to profit-taking, while the peso also fell given the prospect of fresh US interest rate hikes.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) retreated by 0.28 percent or 24.88 points to close at 8,745.12. The wider All Shares dipped 0.21 percent or 10.55 points to end at 5,065.77.

“Philippine markets took a breather after successive days of breaking the records the previous week,” a Regina Capital Development Corp. analyst said.

The PSEi capped last week by breaching the 8,800 level, hitting an intraday record of 8,858.07 before paring gains to close at 8,770, albeit still up 0.35 percent or 30.17 points from Thursday’s previous all-time high.

The decline from the intraday high has been described as a correction and analysts last week said it could continue when trading resumed Monday.

Industrials and the holding firms were the only sectoral gainers, rising by 0.25 and 0.39 percent, respectively.

Over 1.09 billion shares valued at P7 billion changed hands.

Losers outnumbered winners, 128 to 75, while 43 issues were unchanged.

Back at P50:$1

The peso, meanwhile, finished Monday at P50.15:$1, down 29 centavos from Friday in its weakest close in over two weeks or since December 21’s P50.24:$1.

“The peso depreciated anew … as investors diverted their attention to prospects of more US rate hikes this year after optimism on the passage of local tax reform normalized,” Land Bank of the Philippines market economist Guian Angelo Dumalagan said.

He noted that that December 2017 reports on US average hourly earnings and jobless rate met expectations, while nonfarm payrolls came out below consensus estimate.

US nonfarm payrolls increased by 148,000 in December, well below expectations of 190,00. The previous month’s result, meanwhile, was revised upward from 228,000 to 252,000.

US unemployment held steady at 4.1 percent while average hourly earnings came in just in line with market consensus.

Dumalagan said investors were also expecting stronger US inflation data toward the end of the week.

“These reports, in general, are supportive of a stronger US dollar,” he noted.

