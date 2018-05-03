Stock market down 1% on profit-taking

INVESTORS resorted to profit-taking on Wednesday, driving the stock market down following three straight sessions in the green.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index fell by 1.06 percent or 83.18 points to close at 7,736.07 while the broader All Shares dropped 0.51 percent or 24.08 points to finish at 4,699.08.

“It is likely due to profit-taking after three straight days of strong up moves and the index hitting a significant resistance level last Monday,” China Bank Securities Corp. research director Garie Ouano said.

“Investors might have also decided to lighten positions ahead of the inflation data release this Friday,” he added.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has said that April inflation could have accelerated to as high as 4.7 percent, breaching the 2.0-4.0 percent target for the year, on the back of higher fuel and power prices.

Papa Securities Corp. equity trader Gio Perez echoed Ouano’s view and said declines in blue chips such as Ayala Corp., JG Summit Holdings, Inc., and PLDT, Inc. contributed to the day’s drop.

Ayala was down 3.73 percent or P36.00 at P930 apiece at the close while JG Summit dropped 5.24 percent or P3.35 to finish at P60.60 per share.

PLDT, while not among the most active stocks, fell by 5.19 percent or P76 to end at P1,387.00.

“We now look forward to tonight when the US Federal Reserve is scheduled to finish and release the details of its current meeting. Given that consensus expects the Fed to remain put, a move contrary to this will add to the mounting pressure on our dovish BSP,” Perez said.

Most sectors recorded declines in Wednesday trading except for the industrial index, which eked out a 0.10-percent rise.

Over 1.28 billion issues valued at P6.5 billion changed hands.

Winners beat losers, 117 to 87, while 43 issues were unchanged.