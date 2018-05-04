Stock market down 2.6% ahead of inflation report

The stock market fell back to 7,500 territory on Thursday as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of April inflation data and a decline on Wall Street.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) plunged by 2.60 percent or 200.97 points to finish at 7,535.10 — the lowest in over a year — while the broader All Shares dropped 2.06 percent or 96.60 points to end at 4,602.48.

“As regional markets are down today (Thursday), the local market continued its correction as CPI (consumer price index) will be released tomorrow [Friday] with investors on the sidelines as they await the inflation rate data,” Diversified Securities, Inc. trader Aniceto Pangan said.

Inflation is expected to breach the 2.0-4.0 percent target band anew, putting more pressure on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to raise key interest rates. The BSP has a 3.9-4.7 percent estimate while the Finance department on Tuesday offered a 4.5 percent forecast.

Asian markets, meanwhile, struggled following a sell-off in New York, with investors said to be keeping an eye on trade talks between the United States and China and also reacting to the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates steady.

IB Gimenez Securities, Inc. research head Joylin Telagen said the US central bank decision had factored in the PSEi’s fall.

“Also, Philippine inflation is due tomorrow which is a key to [what will happen during the]BSP policy meeting on May 10. along with the first quarter GDP,” Telagen added.

“With that, I really expect that over the next two weeks, there will be consolidation or downside [movement].”

Telagen’s view was echoed by by Timson Securities, Inc. trader Jervin de Celis, who said investors “reacted negatively on the dovish statement of the Fed on the US economy’s growth this year, though inflation [hit]their 2 percent target.”

“A slower economic growth may drag the world economy since it (the US) is the largest economy in the world,” he said.

“Whatever is also good for the US is good for the Philippines because they are one of our biggest trading partners so I think investors decided to sell shares just to protect their gains from the PSEi rally since the credit rating upgrade from S&P was released last week,” he said.

All sectoral indices results closed down on Thursday, with holding firms plunging the most by 3.47 percent.

Volume turnover reached 1.14 billion shares valued at P7.2 billion.

Losers beat winners, 128 to 50, while 52 issues remained unchanged.

WITH A REPORT FROM AFP