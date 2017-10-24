Stock market drops to 8,300 level

The stock market fell back into the 8,300 level on Monday with the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) down 0.86 percent or 72.63 points to close 8,348.32.

The wider All Shares dropped 0.57 percent or 28 points to finish at 4,885.79.

A Regina Capital Development Corp. analyst attributed the drop to continued profit-taking with investors also opting to “remain on the sidelines prior to the release of [third quarter]earnings.”

COL Financial Group, Inc. research head April Lynne Tan, meanwhile, said investors may have reacted to news that Ayala Corp.’s largest shareholder, Mermac, Inc., had sold 7 million shares at P1,060 apiece.

“Share placements typically raise concerns of a temporary market top as valuations appear expensive,” she said.

The conglomerate opened P1,072 per share, hit an intra-day high of P1,087 then closed down 53 points to finish at P1,017.

“I think the heavyweight stocks in the index pulled the market along its descent today,” AP Securities, Inc. equities trader Gerard Barboza also noted.

Results for the market’s sub-indices were mixed with holding firms, financials, and mining and oil posting declines

Volume turnover was thin with 744 million shares valued at P13.3 billion traded.

Decliners outnumbered advancers, 111 to 90, while 37 issues were unchanged.