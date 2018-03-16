Stock market drops to 8,100

The stock market plunged by almost 2 percent to the 8,100 level on Thursday, with selling said to have been spurred by renewed fears of a global trade war.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) lost 158.73 points or 1.90 percent to close at 8,190.01, the lowest since December 7, 2017’s 8,174.93.

The wider All Shares, meanwhile, fell 1.38 percent or 69.41 points to end at 4,966.44.

“Philippine markets continued their slump as Wall Street posted sizable losses once more, with trade war concerns being at the center once again of attention,” Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said.

The US announced on Wednesday that it would be taking action against Indian export subsidies and reports also said that Washington wanted World Trade Organization reforms that would target China.

This followed US President Donald Trump’s imposition of steep tariffs on aluminum and steel imports – which prompted the resignation of top economic adviser Gary Cohn — last week and Tuesday’s firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

A market correction, said Diversified Securities, Inc. equity trader Aniceto Pangan, was also triggered by negative sentiment in regional and US markets following news that US retail sales had fallen for a third straight month in February.

Pangan also pointed to “valuation and inflationary concerns after the market moved up after the approval of the tax reform program with the government infrastructure program yet to start.”

Philstocks Financial, Inc. senior research analyst Justino Calaycay Jr. said foreign investors sold further after the index fell below the 8,320 level.

“On the fundamentals, [investors]still find no reason to get back on their equity investments. So we’re waiting for further developments such as on issues of trade war, among others,” Calaycay added

Eagle Equities, Inc. President Joseph Roxas also pointed to continued foreign selling — foreign funds bought P3.16 billion worth of shares and sold P4.57 billion on Thursday.

All sub-indices were down except the mining and oil sector, which inched up 0.06 percent.

More than 8.1 billion issues valued at P7.59 billion changed hands.

Losers led winners, 118 to 92, while 47 issues remained unchanged.