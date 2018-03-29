Stock market ends Q1 in 7,900 territory

THE stock market closed in the red on Wednesday, ending the first quarter more than 1,000 points down from record highs hit at the start of the year.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) fell 0.84 percent or 67.20 points to end the day at 7,979.83. The wider All Shares dipped 0.29 percent or 13.90 points to end at 4,840.56.

“The market went down … on account of slower trading activity,” Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said.

“The expected window-dressing for this last day of the quarter was offset by investors looking to profit-take,” he added.

“Looking at technical indicators, and assuming no other significant macroeconomic events happen during the holidays, the index might see a continuation of its downtrend. Support levels are maintained at 7,850.00.”

The PSEi notched a run of record highs in January, peaking at 9,058.62 just before the month ended.

Philippine markets will be closed today (Maundy Thursday) until Good Friday.

Sectoral indices were mixed with the holding firms and property sectors the only losers, falling by 1.67 percent and 0.70 percent, respectively.

Over 1.7 billion issues valued at P7.8 billion changed hands.

Winners led losers, 113 to 83, while 54 issues remained unchanged.