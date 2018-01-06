Stock market extends record run, tops 8,800

THE stock market breached the 8,800 level on Friday to end the first trading week of 2018 with a new all-time high.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) reached an intraday peak of 8,858.07 — also a new record — before losing some steam to close at 8,770, still up 0.35 percent or 30.17 points from Thursday.

The wider All Shares, meanwhile, grew 0.33 percent or 16.57 points to finish at 5,076.32.

Friday’s showing was the fifth consecutive record high for the PSEi counting the final two trading days of 2017.

Philstocks Financial, Inc. research head Justino Calaycay Jr. said investors remained upbeat given similar gains abroad and the implementation of tax reforms expected to fund the government’s massive infrastructure program.

“A lot of hopes have been pinned on the ‘Build Build Build’ rollout and I think … investors are just right now putting that valuation portion aside for the moment and we’re just looking at the good things, the new hope that the new year brings to everyone,” Calaycay said.

“So there’s a general flow of optimism globally and we’re just participating in that process,” he added.

Asian markets picked up the baton on Friday from another set of records on Wall Street, where the Dow ended above 25,000 for the first time.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei ended up 0.9 percent at a 26-year high following its more than 3-percent jump Thursday, while Sydney added 0.7 percent.

Seoul rose 1.3 percent, with dealers buoyed by news that North Korea had accepted the South’s offer of talks next week, further easing geopolitical tensions in the region.

Hong Kong gained 0.3 percent to chalk up a ninth-straight gain, while Shanghai closed 0.2 percent higher.

Singapore, meanwhile, eased by 0.2 percent.

Calaycay said the market could hit 11,000 this year if domestic risks such as charter change and no-election scenarios don’t pan out. On the downside, the index could go as low as 7,900.

“[R]isks also include rising inflation and a weakness in the currency as central banks in developed economies shift more towards tightening,” he said.

Philstocks expects full-year inflation to settle between 3.2-3.8 percent, near the higher end of the government’s 2.0-4.0 percent target, and the peso to depreciate to P52-55 versus the greenback.

Almost all sectoral indices posted gains on Friday except for services, which declined by 0.73 percent.

Over 779 million issues valued at P10.57 billion changed hands.

Winners outnumbered losers, 126 to 87, while 51 issues were unchanged.

