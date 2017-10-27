Stock market falls back to 8,200 level

PHILIPPINE shares retreated anew on Thursday to the 8,200 level on continued profit-taking ahead of next week’s holidays.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) index shed 0.43 percent or 35.43 points to close at 8,267.92. The wider All Shares declined 0.39 percent or 19.11 points to finish at 4,845.45.

“[The market dropped] because of the long holiday,” Summit Securities, Inc. President Harry Liu said, adding that investors were also awaiting news about US Fed chief Janet Yellen’s likely successor and next months Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

“That’s why the investors remained on the sidelines, and of course also because they need funds,” he added.

October 31 and November 1 (All Saints’ Day) have been declared special non-working holidays and November 13 and 15 have also been announced as special non-working days in Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Pampanga as the country hosts the Asean summit.

“Hopefully, we should see a rally very soon … the following week,” Liu said.

Sub-indices were mostly down on Thursday with financials and industrials the only gainers.

Volume turnover was again thin at only 992 million issues valued at P4.7 billion changing hands.

Losers led winners, 102 to 77, while 58 issues were unchanged.