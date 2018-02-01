Stock market falls back to 8,700 level

Declines on Wall Street weighed on the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) on Wednesday with the bellwether gauge — which topped 9,000 just last Friday — falling back into 8,700 territory.

The PSEi lost 146.47 points or 1.64 percent to close at 8,764.01. The broader All Shares, meanwhile, retreated by 1.34 percent or 69.81 points to 5,124.83.

“We are moving alongside our peers, which also reacted to the drop in US stocks overnight,” Philstocks Financial, Inc. research head Justino Calaycay Jr. said.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.37 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 1.09 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.86 percent.

Regional markets were mixed, however, with the Nikkei and Shanghai Composite down by 0.83 percent and 0.21 percent, respectively, while the Hang Seng index gained 0.97 percent.

Eagle Equities Inc. research head Chris Mangun said the local index was dragged by Sy-led companies such as SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), BDO Unibank, Inc., and SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

SMIC ended Wednesday down 5.96 percent or P65 to P1,025.00 apiece. BDO, meanwhile, was down 1.61 percent or P2.50 to P153 while SM Prime lost 2.51 percent or P0.95 to finish at P36.90.

However, Mangun said these were healthy corrections as the market had gone up too fast.

“These are buying opportunities as foreign institutions take profits. There is nothing to worry about as it is overbought with SM up 15 percent this month,” he said.

Services, up 0.24 percent, was the sole sectoral gainer.

Over 2.98 billion issues valued at P11.5 billion changed hands.

Losers led winners, 142 to 61, while 52 issues were unchanged.