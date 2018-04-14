Stock market falls back to 7,800 level

The stock market again bucked the regional trend on Friday, dropping to 7,800 level on the back of renewed foreign selling and concerns over rate hikes, a possible global trade war and renewed Middle East tensions.

While most other Asian markets rose after US President Donald Trump scaled back his rhetoric on Syria and said the US could rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) fell by 1.78 percent or 143.09 points to close at 7,899.98

The wider All Shares declined by 1.32 percent or 64.17 points to finish at 4,794.65.

Diversified Securities, Inc. equity trader Aniceto Pangan said the market had corrected on speculation that US corporations would be reporting strong first quarter earnings, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes.

“The faster policy tightening will affect emerging markets such as our country, thus correction ensued,” he said.

All of Wall Street’s three main indices ended higher on Thursday after Trump indicated that he could hold back from ordering missile strikes against Syria over a deadly gas attack on civilians.

Other stock markets responded positively and most Asian bourses were also lifted by the news that Trump was making a U-turn with regard to the TPP, which the US left when he became president.

Tokyo’s Nikkei ended up 0.6 percent, while Sydney gained 0.2 percent and Seoul added 0.5 percent. Singapore put on 0.9 percent, while Wellington and Taipei were also higher.

However, Shanghai finished 0.7 percent off and Hong Kong edged down 0.1 percent.

Back in Manila, meanwhile, foreign investors resumed a selldown, with net foreign selling hitting P829.5 million following Thursday’s net buying of P152.8 million.

All sectoral indices fell with holding firms particularly affected, dropping by nearly 3 percent. The property sector also fell by nearly 2 percent.

Among the companies that saw steep drops were SM Investments Corp., Ayala Corporation, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Jollibee Foods Corp., which fell by 4.86 percent, 2.25 percent, 4.47 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Pangan said that moving forward, share prices could still see volatile trading due to a simmering trade dispute between the US and China and the final US response to Syria.

More than 3.18 billion issues valued P6.09 at billion changed hands.

Losers led winners, 134 to 76, while 43 issues remained unchanged.

