Stock market up on foreign buying

SHARE prices advanced on Monday with the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) adding 0.49 percent or 43.10 points to close at 8,857.72.

The broader All Shares, meanwhile, gained 0.55 percent or 27.84 points to finish at 5,126.59.

“I don’t see any new market-moving events that have boosted the market and the volume is quite thin—just P5.58 billion versus the year-to-date average of P8.08 billion,” IB Gimenez Securities, Inc. research head Joylin Telagen said.

“But I see a continued foreign interest buying into the Philippine equities,” she added.

Net foreign buying totaled P419 million on Monday.

A Regina Capital Development Corp. analyst said investors were “quietly bargain-hunting” as trading in the United States was closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Sub-indices were mixed with the financials and services sectors recording 0.87 percent and 0.06 percent declines, respectively.

Volume turnover reached 735 million issues valued P5.58 billion.

Advancers led decliners, 109 to 99, while 52 issues were unchanged.