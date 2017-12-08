Stock market likely to top 9,000 pts within a yr

THE Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) could hit record highs beyond 9,000 over the next 12 months given the country’s fundamentals, a brokerage firm said on Thursday.
“We’ve been positive on the market since the start of first quarter … [and with regard to]the one year view, we think that the market is capable of reaching probably 9,000 to about 9,300,” CLSA Philippines, Inc. research head Alfred Dy said in a conference in Makati City.
“The key is where the Philippines is really … the macro environment is very solid … and there’s a lot of growth potential,” he added.
A further boost could come from the implementation of the government’s tax reform plans and developments in the “Build Build Build” infrastructure program.
“In the short-term, in the next 12 months, we probably have to show more results on the infrastructure part.
There’s been a lot of talk, clients are asking me what’s happening and I think there’s been a lot of news flow but in terms of actual projects, I was actually telling the clients that by 2018 and 2019 there will be bigger news for the projects,” he said.
“In the next two to three months, [we expect the implementation of the]package one of the comprehensive tax reform program. This is very important because package one which aims to raise about $2 1/2- to about $3 billion per annum would be the seed funding for the government … [for]these infrastructure projects,” he said.
“So it is very, very important to get that tax reform program running in order to fund some very important infrastructure projects,” he added.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.