Stock market recovers as investors hunt for bargains

Last-minute bargain-hunting allowed the stock market to recover from Wednesday’s drop with the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gaining 0.66 percent or 55.64 points to close at 8,437.37.

The wider All Shares grew 0.53 percent or 26.01 points to finish at 4,950.47.

“Since the index dropped yesterday (Wednesday), the main trend is to be on the upside,” BDO Unibank chief market strategist Jonathan Ravelas said.

“If this bargain-hunting continues … with the anticipation of good corporate earnings, [then it]will continue to fuel the market,” he added.

IB Gimenez Securities research head Joylin Telagen said the index was also boosted by news that China’s third quarter economic growth had met expectations.

“Next week though, investors will watch out on how the US economy grew. After this … investors will move back to look how corporate earnings perform…,” Telagen added

COL Financial analyst Juanis Barredo said the market exhibited bullish momentum “but I think we will now see more volatility given its close to overbought stand. Also, we are already seeing [that]some price targets geared for 2018 are being hit.”

“That may limit further extensions and allow for a market prone to more profit-taking.”

Sectoral indices were mixed on Thursday with financials gaining the most by 1.43 percent while industrials lost 0.26 percent.

Volume turnover was thin with only 900 million shares valued at P7.88 billion changing hands.

Advancers led decliners, 102 to 97, while 49 issues were unchanged.