Stock market seen staying below 9,000

The stock market could consolidate below the 9,000 level this week, analysts said, building momentum for a stab at a fresh all-time high.

Inflation data for January, due to be released tomorrow, and a Monetary Board policy meeting on Thursday could provide some impetus.

“We go into to February with a lot of optimism, we may have seen foreign funds flee last week, but interestingly we saw local institutions and investors pick up the slack as we got a 10-percent increase in trading value. I think we will continue to see the market consolidate between 8,750 to 8,950 this week,” Eagle Equities, Inc. research head Chris Mangun said.

“Nothing could be better for the market right now as it builds momentum to break and stay above 9,000. I firmly believe that we will stay above 8,700 as our MACD (moving average convergence divergence) is also holding support at that level,” he add

“Nevertheless, if we do break the 8,700 support, we may test our next major support at 8,575. I think that there is a slimmer chance that we break below but the market will do what it wants and either way there is always money to be made.”

A massive correction last week saw the stock market falling back to the 8,700 level less than a week breaching 9,000. Analysts pointed to P6.7 billion in net foreign selling, which was attributed to expectations of a US rate hike.

“The Federal Reserve did not raise rates … even though everyone expected it, which is why I think we shall see these funds come back into our market in the following weeks,” Mangun said.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) snapped a three-day decline on Friday, growing by 0.82 percent or 72.03 points to close at 8,810.75. The broader All Shares rose 0.99 percent or 50.90 points to finish at 5,181.82.