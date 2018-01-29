Stock market seen trading above 9,000

The stock market could trade above 9,000 this week if foreign investors continue to load their portfolios, an analyst said.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) broke past 9,000 on Friday, adding 42.03 points or 0.47 percent or close at 9,041.20, its 7th all-time high for the year.

The wider All Shares, meanwhile, grew 0.33 percent or 17.05 points to finish at 5,262.30.

“If we see an increase in foreign capital next week, we may maintain our momentum and stay above 9,000,” Eagle Equities, Inc. research head Chris Mangun said.

However, the possibility of a pullback or profit-taking is likely “as we are currently up 5.7 percent for the month,” Mangun noted, with trading moving back to 8,900 territory.

“Blue-chip issues continue to show leadership which is why I still have a very bullish sentiment…,” he said.

“Any dip in our market should be treated as a buying opportunity. I have no doubt that 2018 will be a great year for the PSE (Philippine Stock Exchange) and the current gains indicate that this is just the beginning,” Mangun added.

A broker said investors would also be looking at the results of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. The US central bank is widely expected to keep rates steady during the Jan. 30-31 meeting, with the first of an expected three adjustments this year likely to be announced next month.

Online brokerage firm 2TradeAsia, meanwhile, said the index’s two attempts to move past 9,000 last week could be a prelude to a potential base-building that would support a long-term trend.

“Breathers should be regarded as opportunities to position gradually on stocks slated to perform this year,” it added.

Investors should consider buying into infrastructure, holding firms, consumer and retail, property, banks, logistics and electronics companies as these are benefiting from the country’s economic growth, 2Tradesia said.

“Meanwhile, regulatory hurdles are challenges for power, energy, water, telecommunications, and gaming,” it noted.