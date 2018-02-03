Stock market snaps 3-day losing streak

The stock market snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday, rising back to the 8,800 level but still a way off from Monday’s latest all-time high.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index rose by 0.82 percent or 72.03 points to close at 8,810.75 while the wider All Shares grew by 0.99 percent or 50.90 points to end at 5,181.82.

“There was no news but it looks like the market may have corrected,” Eagle Equities, Inc. President Joseph Roxas said.

“It will now start to consolidate,” he added.

After breaching 9,000 last Friday and hitting 9,058.62 on Monday—the eighth all-time high for this year—the PSEi fell to as low as 8,738.72 on Thursday with analysts saying that the rise was not sustainable.

All sectoral indices ended in the green on Friday, with mining and oil gaining the most at 1.79 percent.

Volume turnover reached 3.07 billion, valued at P7.8 billion.

Winners led losers, 123 to 72, while 58 issues remained unchanged.