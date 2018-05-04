Stock selection better than frequent turnover

In addition to the observation that frequent trading does not necessarily lead to higher performance, latest developments in the virtual stock trading challenge have further affirmed that the old school of thought of good stock selection is still the better and more reliable strategy to win in the market.

This is precisely why the number rule in stock investing and trading, based on an often-overlooked market adage, is to “Win your trade even before you begin!” This simply means that you have to “pick up a winning stock” so as to ensure success in the market.

This is where the problem lies: Like most investors today, the contestants in the virtual stock trading challenge rely on chart reading and technical analysis as a means to guiding their trading moves, more than on the basis of a stock’s inherent value or valuation and fundamental circumstances.

Admittedly, stock selection by price action is far more convenient than going through the tedious work required in analyzing the fundamentals of a stock to understand its price action and market behavior. This is exacerbated by the lack of access to free financial information that will allow investors to arrive at informed decisions on certain stocks.

If you remember, Pixiu made one critical stock pick that is starting to derail her trading performance — her investment in Ferronoux Holdings, Inc. (FERRO), which has erratic or unregular trading volume.

On April 24 she picked up 10,000 shares of FERRO at P3.50 and successfully got it at P3.25 when the stock opened at this price as per the stock exchange’s computer trading rule. She bought on April 26 an additional 20,000 shares at P3.30 (the stock’s “low” for the day).

This was where the trouble started. She attempted to make a quick buck out of her stockholdings the following day, April 27. Tough luck as FERRO did not have any transaction that day — as if it were a holiday and the stock exchange was closed.

This happens when there is no sufficient and regular trading volume. FERRO only had a 44.87 million trading volume and value turnover of P58.19 million in 2014. This spiked to 231.96 million shares on a value turnover of P537.95 million in 2015.

Trading volume, again, dropped to 51.48 million shares in 2016. Total transaction value was only P167.39 million. Trading volume further dropped to 44.87 million shares in 2017 but value turnover was up at P189.68 million, which was indicative that FERRO traded at a higher price.

Buying into a stock with no regular trading volume is very dangerous. This could leave you illiquid (cannot turn your investment into cash) and totally hapless to exit the market, as if marooned in a desolated island.

This happened to RFM Corporation (RFM) on Wednesday, May 2 — another stock Pixiu wanted to pick up. She was unsuccessful because, just as when you fail to exit in an illiquid stock, you also just can’t buy into an illiquid stock. RFM didn’t have any transaction on May 2.

Pixiu’s performance at present is precariously hanging on the balance considering the absence of a regular trading volume for her stock pick, FERRO. To win the contest, all investments at the end of the trading game should be monetized. They will have to be turned into cash.

All unliquidated investments, therefore, will be considered lost. This will certainly drag down anybody’s performance.

Den Somera is a licensed stockbroker. The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. E-mail the writer at den.somera@manilatimes.net or densomera@msn.com