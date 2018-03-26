Stocks down on US tariff fears ahead of Lenten break

PHILIPPINE shares fell further in early trading Monday on extended profit-taking after US President Donald Trump announced his administration planned to slap a 25 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) dropped 131.97 points or 1.66 percent in morning trade to pause at 7,838.83. The wider All Shares shed 67.41 points or 1.40 percent to 4,756.75.

“Philippine markets continued to slide after the Trump administration announced 25 percent tariff on approximately $50 billion of imports from China over the weekend,” Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said.

Trump on Friday announced that the US would be slapping a 25 percent tariff on billions of dollars worth of imports from China, sparking fears of a looming trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

“Also, funds are winding down their portfolio as part of their window dressing ahead of the long weekend,” he added.

This week will see a shortened, three-day trading in observance of Holy Week as Philippine markets will be closed on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Limlingan said that to safeguard against volatility, many investors were cashing in on previous gains “to perhaps protect their funds’ net asset values.”

All sub-indexes were in the red, led by services, down 1.96 percent. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS