Stocks extend losses as bond yields rise

SHARE prices extended losses in early trading Friday as rising bond yields, which indicate higher expectations for inflation, continued to weigh on sentiment.

Higher bond yields typically draw investors to the bond market and away from stocks.

At the noon break, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) shed another 1.93 percent or 167.25 points to 8,477.83. The broader All Shares fell 1.39 percent or 70.81 points to 5,023.86.

“We’re just caught in the wave of negative sentiment globally triggered by the risk coming from overseas, particularly the US, due to higher bond yields,” First Grade Finance, Inc. Managing Director Astro del Castillo said.

This was also coupled with concerns of a looming US government shutdown after a senator held up a budgetary vote, he added.

All sub-indices settled in the red, with the property sector down 2.34 percent. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS