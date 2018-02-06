Stocks reflect global slump

THE Philippine shares benchmark index tumbled to the 8,600 level on Monday as trading mirrorred the rout on Wall Street on Friday.

The bellwether index lost 2.21 percent or 194.75 points to close at 8,616, while the broader All Shares, shed 2.15 percent or 111.40 points to end at 5,070.42.

First Grade Finance, Inc. Managing Director Astro del Castillo said the market was dragged by losses on the US and regional markets.

“Brief factors included the imminent inflation overseas and the high yields on bonds, making investors transfer to the bond market,” he said.

“I think that’s the support level that we are looking at. That’s already a healthy correction,” he added.

In the US, all the main indices fell on Friday, with the Dow Jones retreating 2.54 percent, the S&P 500 dropping 2.12 percent, and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down 1.96 percent.

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with the Nikkei and Hang Seng mirroring the downtrend, falling by 2.55 percent and 0.70 percent, respectively, while the Shanghai index eked out a 0.73 percent gain.

Del Castillo also said investors were also selling off ahead of the announcement of listed companies’ full-year 2017 earnings results.

“Yes, [investors are]playing safe,” he said.

All sectoral indices settled in the red led by property, down 3.14 percent. Over 1.16 billion shares valued at P8.5 billion changed hands. Losers led winners, 170 to 33, while 38 issues were unchanged.