Stocks up in early trade on bargain-hunting 

PHILIPPINE shares rebounded in early trading on Wednesday on bargain-hunting as investors snapped up equities that have reached oversold conditions.

At the noon break, the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index was up 91.25 points or 1.18 percent at 7,814.64. The broader All Shares had inched up 36.30 points or 0.77 percent to 4,732.26.

Summit Securities, Inc. President Harry Liu said in a phone interview the market was going into an oversold condition, a chance that investors took to reload their portfolios.

“This is a natural process. The technical outcome… is oversold but fundamentals have not changed. The volatility has not changed. I still believe that we will still go through a consolidation stage,” he added.

Most sectoral indices were in the green, except for mining and oil, which slipped by 0.26 percent. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS