Stolen funds credited back to clients – BDO

Funds stolen from clients via unauthorized transactions have been credited back to the proper accounts, Banco de Oro Unibank (BDO) Inc, said.

“For accounts affected recently, we have been crediting back the amounts found to be unauthorized transactions,” the bank said in a social media post.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused you and your families, and thank you for your patience. Rest assured that we remain committed to safeguard your account and serve you better,” BDO added.

The bank, however, did not disclose how much it had credited back to affected clients.

BDO earlier claimed that there was an extraordinary rise in fraud attacks that targeted the entire industry starting October last year.

In particular, it said there was a significant increase in claims of unauthorized online and offline purchases that took place in other countries.

“It is likely that crime syndicates are ramping up their efforts to collect card and information details (primarily through physical means such as skimming, electronic means such as phishing and social engineering means such as impersonating the card owner to get confidential information),” BDO said.

The information is then sold in an online black market and a customer will end up being surprised to see that his or her debit card had been used to buy goods from an online merchant.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier over the weekend said that the central bank’s liability shift approach would help address such incidents.

“We adopted the liability shift to protect depositors and also for the banks to really fast track replacing the cards to EMV,” she told reporters.

The Bangko Sentral last June directed banks that were not yet EMV-compliant to set aside provisions to cover operational losses arising from not having more secure systems.

The use of magnetic stripes in payment cards and card-accepting devices is still allowed based on conditions under the EMV Card Fraud Liability Shift Framework (ECFLSF).

Banks or financial institutions that are not or are only partially compliant with the EMV requirement will be liable for fraud incidents, the central bank said.