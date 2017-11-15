Stolen motorcycles seized in Cavite

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: A suspected fence and car thief was arrested during a raid in his separate hideouts in Cavite where at least six motorcycles were recovered on Tuesday. Supt Peter Dionisio, regional chief of Highway Patrol Group – Region 4A, identified the suspect as Gabriel Dones. Dionisio said composite teams of regional police and Cavite Police stations raided two hideouts of Dones at Monteverde Subd., Barangay Mulawin in Tanza town and at Olimpo Compound, Barangay 1896 in Gen. Trias and six undocumented motorcycles, assorted spareparts and one engine block which is included in the alarm/wanted list. Dones’ arrest was based on the search warrant was issued by Judge Agripino Morga of San Pablo City Regional Trial Court for violations of The New Anti- Carnapping Act of 2016 and Presidential Decree 1612 or Anti Fencing Law of 1979.