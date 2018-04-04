Stop attacks first, Dureza tells Reds

PEACE negotiations with communist rebels will have to wait as there is no “enabling environment” to push the talks forward, President Rodrigo Duterte’s peace adviser said on Tuesday.

President Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza made the statement after the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDF) expressed openness to the possibility of resuming peace talks with the government “without preconditions.”

The NDF is the political arm of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

“As we have been emphasizing, the presence of an enabling environment will be the sole determining factor for the resumption of peace talks,” Dureza told The Manila Times in a text message.

Dureza condemned the “senseless destruction” allegedly caused by the CPP’s armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), in Davao City during Holy Week.

“The fact that three consecutive attacks happened during the observance of Holy Week all the more angers us,” he said.

The NPA attack was directed at a government project in Davao City, Duterte’s home city.

Rebels were said to have attacked the construction of the Davao Bypass Road in Barangay Callawa, Buhangin District early morning on Sunday.

Two heavy equipment valued at P15 million were later burned at Barangay Fatima in Paquibato District.

Also on Sunday, the communist rebels burned a backhoe worth P8 million at Barangay Dalagdag in Calinan town.

“This unnecessarily squanders whatever gains we have been quietly getting lately in our common efforts with the CPP/NPA/NDF leadership to achieve just peace through the negotiations table,” Dureza said.

Three reasons

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Tuesday the communist movement was eager to resume peace negotiations because of the mass surrender of NPA rebels, President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to cancel permits of companies providing firearms to the gunmen, and the CPP-NPA’s imminent declaration as a terrorist organization.

“First, their fighters and mass base are surrendering in droves. As of last count, more than 4,000 have done so nationwide, with the bulk coming from Eastern Mindanao. More and more are returning to society because of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program and their desire to give their families a better future,” he said in a statement.

The second reason, the Defense chief said, was the recent order of Duterte to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to cancel the permits of mining companies giving funds for the NPA members to buy firearms.

“Rather than serve as milking cows of lazy insurgents, these establishments can cooperate with our authorities and enjoy the protection of our security forces without having to pay anything,” Lorenzana stressed.

“Third, they are about to be declared by the court as a terrorist organization. They can no longer hide their sinister plans and actions by using their political ideology as their legal cover,” he added.

Lorenzana, a vocal critic of the Reds, even thanked the communists for blaming him for the cancellation of talks.

“Let me state for the record that I am flattered by their belief that I was the cause of the peace talks’ stoppage.

This, I consider, is a fulfillment of my patriotic duty to stand and defend the people against their deceptive schemes and despicable acts,” he said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also condemned the recent attacks by communist rebels.

Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin Jr., AFP spokesman, also pointed to “NPA-initiated violence” when rebels allegedly harassed military detachments in Pigcawayan, Cotabato last March 28 and in T’boli, South Cotabato last March 29.

Three agreements

On Monday, Fidel Agcaoili, NDF chief negotiator, said they were open to return to the negotiating table with the government with “no preconditions.”

“We sit down and talk on basis of the three agreements, drafts we have prepared in October, which should have been discussed in November,” Agcaoili told ABS-CBN News Channel.

Agcaoili said these three agreements included a coordinated ceasefire, general amnesty for political prisoners, and the signing of what was agreed upon by reciprocal working committees.

“Had there been a formal meeting, all documents would have been signed. By this time, we would have what was offered or proposed by the government—a unilateral coordinated ceasefire,” he added.

Lorenzana however said the CPP-NPA-NDF were using draft agreements to show a “semblance” of the progress “when there are none” at all.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, the government’s chief negotiator, also said he would not recommend the resumption of peace talks with the communists.

Bello said the NDF lacked sincerity.

“Our President had cancelled the peace talks, but said it might resume if rebels showed sincerity…They should first stop these arson attacks,” Bello said in an interview with dzMM radio.

Duterte started formal peace talks with the CPP-NPA-NDF shortly after he became president in 2016.

The President canceled the peace talks in November last year because of continued attacks of the NPA on government forces despite ongoing negotiations.

A month later, Duterte issued a proclamation classifying the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization.

He also told state troops to shoot female rebels in their privates and also offered a P25,000 bounty for every rebel killed.

The President, however, said last month he would consult the country’s top military officials on whether or not the government should resume peace talks with communist rebels.

