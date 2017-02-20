Stop delaying poll case, Marcos camp tells Robredo

THE camp of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday branded as a “delaying tactic” the plan of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo’s top lawyer to seek reconsideration of the ruling of the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) allowing their election protest to proceed.

Marcos spokesman and lawyer Victor Rodriguez said they were not surprised by the pronouncement of Robredo’s counsel, Romulo Macalintal, that they will appeal the recent PET decision that found the election protest of the former senator to be sufficient in form and substance.

“Their actuations on the protest have been consistent: they are afraid of the truth because it would reveal how much they tarnished and debased the true will of the Filipino people in the vice-presidential race,” Rodriguez said in a statement Sunday.

In an eight-page resolution dated January 24, the Supreme Court, sitting as the PET, ruled that the sufficiency in form and substance of Marcos’ election protest was beyond question.

The tribunal also stated that the protest contained “narrations of ultimate facts” on the alleged irregularities and anomalies in contested clustered election precincts, which the Marcos camp needs to prove in due time.

Robredo’s camp on Friday said it was considering filing a motion for reconsideration, claiming the allegations made by Marcos were not enough to open ballot boxes.

But if Robredo really has nothing to hide, she should not resort to delaying tactics and allow the proceedings to continue, Rodriguez said.

“It’s not enough that her camp cheated their way to the vice presidency. Now they want to cheat again by depriving Senator Marcos of his day in court. We want the truth to come out. That’s all,” Rodriguez added.

Marcos, who lost to Robredo by only 263,473 votes, accused the camp of the former Camarines Sur representative of benefiting from “massive electoral fraud, anomalies and irregularities” such as pre-shading of ballots, pre-loaded secure digital cards, misreading of ballots, malfunctioning vote-counting machines, and an “abnormally high” unaccounted votes for the position of vice president in the 2016 polls.