A MUSLIM lawmaker has called on Congress to lead the fight against discrimination of Muslims amid the ongoing military operation against Islamist extremists in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Rep. Bai Sandra Sema of Maguindanao and Cotabato City made the call during the special joint session to deliberate on President Rodrigo Duterte’s proposal to extend martial law and suspend the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao to suppress an alleged rebellion from combined forces of Maute group, Abu Sayyaf, Ansarul Khilafah Philippines and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

“This is a fight against extremism. We Muslims do not support these extremists. That is why we are calling on all of you, including those in Visayas, please, don’t ask for our [Muslims’} IDs,” Sema said.

Sema was referring to the proposal of Central Luzon Police Superintendent Aaron Aquino to require Muslims to have IDs to “identify and weed out undesirable individuals and terrorists.”

“By resorting to this ID system, we are making extremists win. We should not let these extremists ruin Mindanao, and so members of Congress, please echo our call to local officials not to give these extremists the opportunity to malign the Muslims,” Sema added. LLANESCA T. PANTI