‘Stop ecozone, military camp in Marawi’

Concerned citizens of war-torn Marawi City urged President Rodrigo Duterte to allow them to be part in the rehabilitation of the city and stop the establishments of an economic zone and a military facility as presented by Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM).

Civilian group Ranaw Multi-Sectoral Movement, in a statement, claimed they were being ignored by TFBM.

“Mr. President, please put a stop to the proposed Eco-zone and military camp plans until we have been heard, until our dreams and aspirations, our cultural sensitivities and our faith find expression in the rebuilding of Marawi City, our home,” the group said.

“We appeal to you to let Marawi be rebuilt the way our ancestors did: one house at a time, one masjid [mosque]at a time, one village at a time. We welcome those who are willing to help us in this endeavor, for the challenges are daunting and the costs are high,” it added.

Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) chairman Eduardo del Rosario presented to them the proposed Eco-zone in the besieged city.

Del Rosario, also chairman of TFBM, made the presentation during the multi-sectoral consultation on Marawi Rehabilitation last week.

Last January, Duterte along with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and high-ranking military officials, led the groundbreaking ceremony to build a military camp inside Marawi.

The military has said that the establishment of the facility inside the city would “deter” another siege by the terrorist groups.

‘Left out’

But the group of Meranaws also lamented that the government’s plan for the rehabilitation of Marawi did not consider the presence of the residents who had lived there for so long.

“Plans have been made without our participation. Plans that neither bear the stamp of our will nor reflect our culture. Plans whose mechanics and implementation are not clear to us,” the statement said.

“But one thing is clear: the people of Marawi are largely left out. Those who came to present the plan dismissed our comments, recommendations and protestations as though we knew nothing and have no business getting involved in rebuilding our very own city,” it added.

The group also reminded Duterte that cities are not “merely the sum of its buildings” or an “occasion for economic gain.”

“A city symbolizes its people. Built upon the aspirations and dreams of its people. Nurtured by and reflective of the identity of its people. We are not building a city from debris. We are rebuilding a city from history and from memory,” it lamented.